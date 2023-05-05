Giles Francis Mack, 72, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Giles was born to John and Lena Mack on August 14, 1950 in Rugby, ND. He married his wife, Sharon in Grand Forks, ND on June 30, 1987. Giles was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Neil Mack, who was also in Vietnam; sisters-in-law, Corrine Mack and Deana Mack; and brother-in-law, Alan Whisman.
Giles is survived by his wife, Sharon Mack of Branson; children, Michelle (Paul) Pearson of Fort Worth, TX, Brent Stafford of Houston, TX; siblings, Blaine (Sandy) Mack of Harvey, ND, Terry (Dawn) Mack of Coeur d’Alene, ID, August (Joni) Mack of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Frank Mack of Fort Myers, FL, John (Alissa) Mack of Dickinson, ND, Linda Whisman of Harvey, ND, Joyce Mack of Rice Lake, WI, Joselyn Mack of Post Falls, ID; grandchildren, Nathan (Kailyn) Pearson, Stephen (Jamie) Pearson, Christian Pearson, Christina Pearson, Kien Stafford, Tai Stafford along with two great granddaughters, Esther Pearson and Rena Pearson.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 6, at Faith and Wisdom Church, 3950 Green Mountain Dr., Branson, MO. Visitation will begin at 10:15 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. in the church and military honors to follow. Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 9, 11 a.m. in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
