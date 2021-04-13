No formal services are planned at this time for Henry Lampert Richtmyre, age 69, of Kimberling City, Mo.
He died on March 28, 2021. Henry was born on June 25, 1951, In Boonville, Mo., The son of Arthur and Martha (Perry) Richtmyre.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Brother, Charles Richtmyre, And Uncle, Marvin Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Richtmyre, Two sons, Nathan (Jessica) Richtmyre of West Palm Beach, Fla., And Arthur (Nicholette) Richtmyre of Springfield, Mo., Sister, Susan Jankowiak of Phoenix, Ariz., And brother, William (Glenda) Richtmyre of Phoenix, Ariz.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.