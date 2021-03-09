A celebration of life will be at a later date for Margaret Ann Gregg, of Butler, Mo.
She died March 3, 2021.Margaret Was born on May 2, 1958 in Harrison, Ark., To Bill and Velerea Gregg of Kirbyville, Mo.,
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kerry Gregg, of Branson, Mo.
She is survived by her husband, Euene Ward, of the home, her daughter, Lacy Ward (Ty Robertson), and granddaughter, Tyla Rose Robertson, of Branson, Mo., Her parents, brother, Jeffrey Gregg (Eileen Smith) of Kirbyville, Mo., Sister, Katrina Gregg of Kirbyville, Mo.
Arrangements, Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel Butler, Mo.
