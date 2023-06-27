Wayne Morris Cleek of Hollister, MO passed away on June 20, 2023.
He was born on August 11, 1940.
Wayne is survived by his son, Aaron Cleek; daughters: Shannon Schular and Stephanie Cross; stepsons: Jamie Brasher and Sam Brasher.
There will be a private celebration of life held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
