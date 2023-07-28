Sidney E.L. Weatherford, III of Little Rock, AR passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
He is survived by his mother, Martha P. Weatherford; and a child, Ray Weatherford.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.