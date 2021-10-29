Funeral services for Mary Lou Gross 86, of Ridgedale, Mo., were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Burial was at Cedar Valley Cemetery, Ridgedale, Mo.
She died on Oct. 17, 2021.Mary was born on April 15, 1935, Omaha, Ark., the daughter of William Albert Robison and Ida Pauline Jones Robison.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Everett, sisters Norma Jean Robison and Betty Gene “Pat” Arnold, brother Shurman Robison, and grandsons Jerry Leo Fausett, Allexander Lee Fausett, and Andrew Keith Gross.
She is survived by sisters Linda Essary of Omaha, Ark., and Stella Powell of Springfield, Mo., sons Wesley, Virgil, Johnny, and Cecil all of Ridgedale, Mo., daughters Pamela Fausett of Ridgedale, Mo., and Brenda Gross of Green Forest, Ark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.