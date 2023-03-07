Colonel Reginald Parsons took his final flight to be with his maker on February 11, 2023. “Reg” was born on May 7, 1931 in Belk, TX, to Albert and Willie Parsons. Reg worked the family farm while attending Shamrock High School, at just 16 years old, he joined the Air Force. He served 42 years, retiring at the rank of Colonel. Upon returning home, he received his Bachelors Degree from Oklahoma City University. He went into sales, ultimately branched out as an entrepreneur, and built a commercial real estate investment and development business that survives him today.
Reg married Jean Radford in 1951. Early in his career as an Airman, Reg worked weather reconnaissance in Guam and once flew a B-29 straight into the eye of a 200mph typhoon. Reg and Jean moved to Texas where they welcomed their first child, Regina, and later to Oklahoma where they had their son, Paul. Reg began his civilian career at W&W Steel in Oklahoma City where he worked for 20 years becoming their Vice President of Sales.
In 1969 he married Beverly, and was wed for 35 years before her passing in 2005. Small real estate deals became larger and more complex, leading to one of his largest accomplishments. In 1987, Reg founded and constructed Regis Inn, a hotel in Branson, MO. Reg sold the hotel and moved to Florida to continue his real estate business with the help of his son and grandson.
Reg was kind, giving generously of his time and money. He mentored countless up and coming businessmen. He enjoyed helping those in need. For 57 years, Reg served as a member for the Royal Order of Jesters Oklahoma City Court, India Shrine and Scottish Rite Consistory, McAlester, OK, and was a member of Boswell Masonic Lodge #232, where he earned his 50 year pin in 2016. He was also a member of the Air Force Association, Life Member Reserve Officers Association and Life Member Oklahoma National Guard Association.
In 2009 Reg married Judy, they were married 8 years until her passing in 2015. Reg then moved to Scottsdale, AZ to be closer to his granddaughter, her husband and children. At 91 he was still active in running the family business with the help of his granddaughter, Crystal.
Reg is preceded in death by his parents, both of his children, his brothers, Arden and Deward and sister, Melba. He is survived by his sister, Joan Parsons-Benford, and her husband, Ronald Washburn, of Pearland, TX, his brother, Gene Parsons, of Ft. Worth, TX, his granddaughter, Crystal, her husband, Bill Horn, and their children, Hayden and Addison of Scottsdale, AZ, his grandson, Kristian Lester and his children, Kiley and Ethan of Tampa, FL and granddaughters, Caroline Parsons of Scottsdale, AZ, Miranda Parsons of Tampa, FL and their mother, Marianne Parsons of Tampa, FL. Reg was always there for his family. He was much loved and will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will he held on March 27th at 1:00pm at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Children’s at shrinerschildrens.org or Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org.
