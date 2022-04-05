A memorial service for William “Bill” Eugene Rich, 68, of Forsyth, Mo., will be 10 a.m. April 9, 2022, at Forsyth United Methodist Church, 14399 US Hwy. 160, Forsyth, Mo., with Pastor Mike Hargraves officiating.
He died on March 27, 2022.
William was born on June 14, 1953, in Torrance, Calif., the son of Gary Maxwell and Kathleen Carter.
He is preceded in death by his parents, dad, Robert, mother, Kathlyn wife, Vickie, brother, Roger Erwin, and mother-in-law, Darlene Burke, and father, Gary Maxwell.
Hel is survived by his four children, Jennifer (Eric) Bisick William (Linda) Rich, Tina Zito, and stepdaughter, Monica (Mike) Hewet. sister, Kathy (Barry) Markham, brothers, Robert (Camillia) Rich II, and Gary Maxwell, father-in-law, Ronald Burke.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
