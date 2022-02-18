Celebration of Life Memorial service for Larry King Donavant, 78, of Branson, Mo., will be held on March 12, 2022 from 1p.m.to 4 p.m. Visitation starts at 1pm. Service of Celebration of Life at 2p.m. Continued Visitation until 4p.m. all at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, 1638 East Highway 76 Branson, Mo.
He died on Feb.15, 2022.
Larry was born on Aug. 27, 1943 in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Leroy & Eleanor (Andlauer) Donavant.
He was preceded in death by his father Leroy Donavant and mother Eleanor and step son Michael Coffelt JR.
He is survived by wife, Linda Donavant, sister Carolyn (Bob) Grover, three children Deanna (Darin) Hustead, Chrisy (Curt) Pollard, Joe (Jan) Donavant, Step son Chad (Joyce) Coffelt.
