No services are currently planned for Dixie Lee Kenyon,83, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died Dec. 27, 2020.
She was born May 2, 1937, in Hotchkiss, Colo., the daughter of Harold and Alene (Pitts) Gellatly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kim Ruble; and brother, Mick Springer.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin Kenyon of Ozark, Mo., daughter, Tracie (Jeff) Orton of Alaska; son, Randy Ruble of Reeds Spring, Mo.; and son, Robbie Ruble of Cottonwood, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
