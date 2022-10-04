Kenneth Thomas, 89, of Kimberling City passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Kenneth was born on June 8, 1933. He married his sweetheart, Bonnie Peel on November 18, 1951 in Boone, IA. In 1976, Kenneth and Bonnie purchased the Four Seasons Resort in Kimberling City and moved from Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Eliza Thomas and his loving wife, Bonnie Thomas.
Kenneth is survived by son Mike Thomas and wife Linda of Abrams, WI; daughter Lisa Westfall and husband Rick of Sparta, MO; five grandchildren Tara (Jason) O’Leary, Ashley (Nick) Gasau, Chelsea Dahms, Cory (Maranda) Westfall, and Laura Westfall; ten great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was laid to rest on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home Branson.
