Family and friends gathered for a Memorial Service for Theresa Anne Mathews, 71, of Forsyth, on Friday Feb. 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
She died Feb. 9, 2021.
Theresa was born April 16, 1949 in Springfield, Mo. to William and Elizabeth Louise (Kopp) Knotwell.
Theresa is survived by her husband Jack Mathews; son Allan Mease of Reeds Spring Mo; daughter Janet Mease of Forsyth Mo; sister Mary Newell of Fair Grove; brothers John (Sally) Knotwell of Marshfield, and Tom (Jessie) Knotwell of Fordland; sister Susan Armstrong of Springfield Mo.; bonus daughters Audra Stroble of Springfield and Jacqueline Stone of Republic; and bonus son Billy Mathews of Forsyth.
She was preceded in death by her son Mart Wesley Mease; sister Kay Wilson; and parents Willam and Betty Knotwell.
