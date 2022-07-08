Hobart “Jim” James Gardner, 85, of Ridgedale, MO, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2022.
He entered this life on November 29, 1936, the son of William and Gladys (Hilgert) Gardner in Victor, MT.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Joe and Jerry Gardner; and sister, Jeannie Gardner.
Jim proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jo Gardner of Ridgedale, MO; son, James (Kristina) Gardner of Springfield, MO; and granddaughter, Samantha Gardner of Springfield, MO.
There are no formal services planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
