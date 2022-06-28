No formal service is currently planned for Magdalena Cusack 92, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died on May 26, 2022. Magdalena was born on Dec. 28, 1929, in Oberursel, Germany, the daughter of August and Anna (Sauer) Schmitt.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Edward Cusack.
She is survived by her two children, Heidi (Scott) Logan, and John (Ann) Cusack.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.