Johnny Udell Ferrell, 66, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2023 at the Forsyth Nursing and Rehab Center in Forsyth, MO.
Johnny was born on January 24, 1957 in South Haven, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Betty and Jimmy Mahaffey; and his father and stepmother, Arvie “Bill” and Linda Ferrell.
Johnny is survived by his life partner, Debra Clasen of Forsyth, MO, his three children: son, David Ferrell and wife, Trista along with their two daughters Kloey and Kiley of Springfield, MO, daughter, Jean Culberton and husband, Robert and their three children, Trenton, Olivia and Kyeleigh of Sikeston, MO, son, Jonathan Ferrell and wife, Jesse and their children, Riley and Mason, his two brothers, Ronnie Ferrell and wife, Linda of Visalia, CA, Phillip Ferrell and wife Karen of Hamford, CA and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
