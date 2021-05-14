A memorial service for Reverend Donald Eugene Brynildson, 85, of Garrison, Mo., formerly of Ames, Iowa., will be held May 15, at 1p.m. at the Forsyth Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Forsyth, Mo.
He died on May 6, 2021. Don was born on Feb. 27, 1936 in Troy, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Dale Brynildson.
He is survived by his wife Juanita Brynildson of Garrison, Mo., his children John (Heather) Brynildson of Sparta, Mo., Dawn (Richard) Wallingford of Ames, Iowa.
Arrangements were under the direction of Whelchel Grace funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.