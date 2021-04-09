A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Ricky Edward Burgess, age 62, of Branson, Mo.
He died on April 3, 2021. Ricky was born on Sept. 7, 1958, The son of Cecil E. And Madeline R Burgess.
His parents have preceded him in death.
He is survived by close friend and “brother,” Wade (Frankie) Stofer of Hollister, Mo., Close friends, Carla Perry of Forsyth, Mo., Nicole Hagen of Branson West, Mo., Donna (Jason) Mosier of Harrison, Ark., And Cindy Bower of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.