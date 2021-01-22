Memorial services will be held at a later date for Kenneth J. Lestrud, 92, of Forsyth, Mo.
He died Jan.15, 2021.
He was born in a farmhouse near Corning, Minn., the son of Theodor and Mabel (Nordland) Lestrud.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janice, and sisters Mildred Kermes and Mary Earl.
He is survived by his daughter Peggy Pruitt of Carson City, Nev.; son Jim Lestrud of Forsyth, Mo.; and daughter Sue Palma of Austin, Minn.
Cremation has been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.