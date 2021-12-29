Celebration of Life for Lynda Weber, 70, of Merriam Woods, Mo., will be Jan.7, 2022 at 2p.m. in the Bridge of Faith Community Church, Rockaway Beach with Pastor Jonathan McGuire officiating.
She died on Dec. 20, 2021.
Lynda was born on Aug. 5, 1951 in Independence, Mo., she was the daughter of Donald & Margaret (Crull) Chamberlain.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Thomas Steele and Jerry Kelley, brothers, Donald Chamberlain III, Everet Chamberlin, sisters Sandra Piveral, LaDonna Blann and Susan Butricks.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Weber of Merriam Woods, Mo., son Donald (Vicki) Ellis of Rockaway Beach, Mo., and daughter Traci Ellis of Kansas City, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
