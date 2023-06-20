Timothy S. Parton, 55, Branson passed away on June 12, 2023.
Timothy was born Mar. 31, 1968 in Harrison, Ark, to Johnny R. and Linda J. (Moore) Parton. He married Nanette Hankins on Oct. 11, 1991.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Elmer Parton, his in-laws James & Sammy Hankins, his daughter Sophie and a niece Megan Frazier.
Tim is survived by his wife Nanette Parton; sons Joshua Parton (Ashley) of Branson, MO; Rhett Parton (Daisy) of Springfield, MO; Haden Parton of Springfield, MO; his parents Johnny Parton of Benton, AR.; Linda Parton of Hollister, MO; brother Matthew Parton (Jessie) of St. Joe, AR.; sister Marla Cohen (Jeff) of Hollister, MO; and three granddaughters.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sat. June 24 at 3 p.m. in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
