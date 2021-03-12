Funeral services for Ricky Layne 56, of Branson, Mo., Will be March 15, 2021 at 11a.m., At the First Baptist Church in Branson, Mo., With Dave Hamner officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10a.m., Till service time. A graveside service will be held March 16, 2021 at 2p.m., In the Row Cemetery in Colcord, Okla.
He died on March 9, 2021. Ricky was born March 31, 1964, in Siloam Springs, Ark.,
The son of Larry and Donna (January) Layne.
He is preceded in death by his mother Donna and one nephew Kenneth Layne.
He is survived by his brother Shane (Janene) Layne of Jay, Okla., His father, Larry Layne, Siloam Springs, Ark., His adopted family the Tinoco’s.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
