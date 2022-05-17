A Celebration of Life for David W. Popejoy, 67, of Merriam Woods, MO, will be held at 2 p.m. on June 26, at Black Oak Grill Restaurant at the Branson Landing.
He died on May 4, 2022. David was born on May 18, 1954 in Junction City, KS, the son of Earle Edward Popejoy and Virginia Winifred Obrecht Popejoy.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Popejoy, his three children, Jaimie Lynn Gilbert, Sean Michael Popejoy and Brian Mathew Popejoy.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, MO.
