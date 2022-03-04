Sandra Lee Files Picou, 68, of Kirbyville, Mo.
She died on March 1, 2022. Sandra was born on May 15, 1953 in Waukegan, Ill., to William & Eva (Shipper) Files.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dennis, brothers Donald Files and William Files and sister Regina Anderson.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Michael Picou and Sheila Picou both of Kirbyville, Mo. ,and brother Marvin Files of Waukegan, Ill.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
