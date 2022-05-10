Funeral services for Mildred Ruth Wisner, 87, of Branson, MO, will be held at 1 p.m. May 12, 2022 at Victor Baptist Church with Pastor Kenny Robinette and Pastor Jeff Wilcox officiating. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson, MO.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Victor Baptist Church.
She died on May 8, 2022.
Ruth was born on Dec. 6, 1934., in Branson, MO, the daughter of Charlie W. and Mildred Ellen Mitchell Thornbrugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Robert Thornbrugh and two sister, Ruby Boyd and Stella Robertson.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Wisner, and daughter, Brenda Reeves.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, MO.
