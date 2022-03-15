No funeral arrangements scheduled at this time, Karin Foraker of Walnut Shade, Mo.,
She died on Feb. 27, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother, Louisa and father, Hermann Berthold of Saarbruken Germany.
Surviving her are her daughter Michele Litchy and her son David Foraker. No funeral arrangements scheduled at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.