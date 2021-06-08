The family will hold a private service for Robert Sank Aaron, 59.
He died on May 28, 2021.
Robert was born on May 20, 1962 in Tokyo, Japan., the son of Joe Aaron & Barbara (Bane) Aaron.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Aaron, sister, Bonnie Aaron and grandson, Isaiah Aaron.
He is survived by his daughters and their significant others, Brandy Aaron-Kleinfelder (Robert Hall), Amber Aaron (Lindsey Golden) and Ashley Aaron (Hector Rivera) all of Branson, Mo., his mother, Barbara Aaron, and brother Dwayne Aaron, both of Sand Springs, Okla.
Arrangements were under the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
