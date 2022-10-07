David Lester Kerley, 52, of Rockaway Beach, MO passed away on October 2, 2022.
David entered this life on January 8, 1970, in West Plains, MO, the son of Robert Kerley and Etta (Willard) Johnston.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Magnuson; parents; and sister Lily Ruth Kerley.
David is survived by his niece Amanda Spencer; four sons Gavin Magnuson, Jeffrey Zane Barbrow, David Tyler Kerley, and Andrew Phillips; seven daughters Mackenzie (Dakota Callahan) Barbrow, Amber Kerley, Harley (Taylor Horton) Kerley, Rebekah (Patrick) Mitchell, Allison Brooks, Kristen Brooks, and Cheryl Holloway; four brothers Walter Kerley, Rick (Melody) Kerley, Robert (Michelle) Kerley, and Lonnie (Linda) Kerley; seventeen grandchildren Asher Horton, Ariyah Horton, Aaliyah Kerley, Tanner Leach, Luca Callahan, Irisha Mayberry, Eliyani Kerley, Audrey Spencer, Delaney Collins, Delilah Collins, Cadence Holloway, David Vincent, Jerry Vincent, Patsy Wilson, Kenneth Wilson, Jayden Phillips, and Andrew Phillips; two nephews Nathan Spencer and Clayton Spencer; and niece Sarah Truskett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
