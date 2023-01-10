James “Bob” Robert Hashbarger, 74, of Ridgedale, MO passed away on January 4, 2023.
James entered this life August 28, 1948, the son of James Adam and Roberta (Slavens) Hashbarger in Frankfort, IN. Bob was married to Ann Turner on December 23, 1972.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Kevin and Larry.
Bob is survived by wife of 50 years Ann Hashbarger ofthe home; two sons Joshua Hashbarger of St. Louis, MO and Nathan Hashbarger of Houston, TX; and sister Beth Vardaman and her husband, Lynn, of North Palm Beach, FL.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Cremations of the Ozarks, located at 115 Industrial Park Drive, Hollister, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the American Heart Association:
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
