Charles William Sutter Jr., Was laid to rest in March at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died on March 25, 2021. Charles was born July 12, 1930, In Caseyville, Ill., To Charles Sutter, Sr. and Margaret (Calbreath) Sutter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, his parents and brother, James Sutter.
He is survived by his two children, Deborah (Dennis) Grob and William (Sarah) Sutter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
