Helen Faye Wilson, 88 of Branson, MO passed away on January 5, 2023 in Nixa, MO.
Helen was born on October 26, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Noble Clyde and Mary Evelyn Poynter Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Wilson and one brother Brad Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Dan) Boone of Branson; one brother, Charlie Davis of Effingham, Il; three granddaughters and one great granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life for Helen Faye Wilson age 88 of Branson, Mo., will be held at 1p.m on Friday, April 14, at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
Arrangments under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.