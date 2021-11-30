Visitation was held from Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Spokane High School in Spokane, Missouri for Lisa Baker, 55, of Galena. Funeral services followed with Gayle Cobb officiating. Burial will be in Ponce Cemetery, Ponce De Leon, Missouri under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
Daughter of Ralph and Joyce (Greenway) Bradford, she was born on July 02, 1966 in Springfield, MO and departed this life on November 22, 2021.
She was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a clerk for the Stone County Assessor’s Office.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Baker of Galena; three children, Shalee Elizabeth Simmons and husband, Anthony of Galena, Caleb Miciah Baker and wife, Brianna of Galena and Danielle Grace Carr and husband, John Paul of Cape Fair; six grandchildren, Maverick Wayne Essary, David Lane Anthony Simmons, Colton Daniel Simmons, Chloe Elizabeth Simmons, Lynnox Elyse Carr and Ella Mae Baker; parents, Ralph and Joyce Bradford of Galena, and sister, Brandy Cauley and husband, Jonathan of Highlandville.
