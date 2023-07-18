Linda Lee Kellum of Hollister, MO passed away on July 11, 2023.
She was born on October 2, 1950.
Linda is survived by her sons, Gene and Steven Bobsin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
