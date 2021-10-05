Graveside services for Mary Louise Kellogg 80, of Branson, Mo., were held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield on Oct. 6, 2021
She died on Sept. 30, 2021.Mary was born on May 4, 1941., in Hampton, Iowa., She was the daughter of Raymond & Billie (Whitten) Johansen.
She is survived by her husband, Clark Kellogg of Branson, Mo., children, Paul (Lisa) Kellogg of Gurnee, Ill., Eric Kellogg of Aurora, Mo., Debbie Hoodjer of Lake of the Ozarks, one brother, Ray Johansen of Indianola, IA.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
