Deana Linn Fletcher, 39. Died on March 17, 2021. Deana was born on Nov. 27, 1981 in Kansas City, Mo.,
She was the mother to three beautiful but slightly crazy daughters Jasmine, Taylor and Alisia. She was the grandmother of three beautiful grandchildren Dominic, Giovani and Iaiah (booboo).
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
