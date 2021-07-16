A graveside service will be held for Oma Lisa Persinger 60, of Rogersville, Mo., at the Coble Cemetery, Cedar Creek, Mo., at 2p.m. July 19th, 2021 with Pastor David Holvick officiating.
She died on July 14, 2021. Oma was born on Nov. 5, 1960., in Cedar Creek, Mo., the daughter of John and Oma Persinger.
She is survived by her siblings, six sisters, Conita Williams of Springfield, Mo., Etta (Jim) Forrester of Inola, Okla. Shirley Newton of Rogersville, Mo., Gorgie (Keith) Stever of Strafford, Mo., Kay (Phillip) Smith of Forsyth, Mo., Kathy Flowers of Holden, Mo., one brother, Donald Persinger of Las Vegas, Nev.,
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
