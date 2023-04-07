Charles Danny Tipton Strahan was born August 27, 1952 in Harrison, AR, the son of John Junior and Maxine (Leatherman) Strahan. He attended Kirbyville School and graduated from Branson High School in 1970. On October 23, 1970 Danny married the love of his life, Joeen Lowry.
Danny worked both as an electrical contractor for 20 years and on his family farm. He also gave of himself selflessly serving 12 years as Eastern County Commissioner. He was a Mason, a Shriner and a member of the Scottish Rite. He also gave back to his community serving on the Kirbyville School Board. Most of all Danny was a follower of Jesus Christ, a faithful husband an devoted, hardworking father. He was a member of Sardis Baptist Church. Danny cherished time with his very close knit family. He also loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter. He will be greatly missed but he is free from pain and illness celebrating in heaven.
He entered in to rest at the age of 70 on Monday, March 20, 2023 at his home in Kirbyville surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Junior and Maxine Strahan, mother-in-law Eutha Marbut and husband Don, and brother-in-law Tommy Lowry.
Danny is survived by his wife Joeen of Kirbyville; sons, David Strahan and wife Kristy of Kirbyville, Justin Strahan of Branson and girlfriend Amanda Campbell; grandchildren, Morgan, Lance, Tyler and Landon; great granddaughter, Caroline; his brother James Strahan and wife Karen, father-in-law Kenneth Lowry, sister-in-laws Darlene (Bob) Wissel, Beverly Lowry of Kirbyville, Brenda Wagner of Springfield, brother-in-law, Kenny Lowry of Brighten, and nephews and nieces Jimmy Strahan, Josh (Amy) Strahan, Sarah (Jeremy) Jenkins, Rachel (Jeff) Wood, Andrea (Bryan) Cossiboom, Sterling Lowry, Stylle Lowry, Anthony Lowry, and Reese Wagner along with extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Mincy Cemetery Fund, 620 Trigger Cove, Kirbyville, MO 65679.
