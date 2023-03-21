Cherished mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Vivian Phillips entered into rest on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home in Branson at the age of 97.
Vivian Marie Phillips was born on March 13, 1926 in Dugspur, VA. She was the daughter of Charles Newman & Lilia (Bolt) Newman. Vivian graduated high school in Carroll County, VA. On January 2, 1951 she married Jordon Phillips in Cleveland, OH. They moved to Branson in 1989 from Toledo.
Vivian operated an advertising business. She enjoyed going for walks, gardening and reading. She will be deeply missed.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; husband and sisters, Oleta, Lois and Rita.
She leaves behind her children, Richard Phillips and wife Roxann of Oregon, OH, Michael Phillips of Branson, Elizabeth Snow and husband John of Northfield, OH; brother James “Bud” Newman of Norfolk, VA; grandchildren, Sherry, John, Christopher, Brandon, Jason and eleven great-grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
