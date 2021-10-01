A graveside service for Lois Wilson Tuck, will be on Oct. 5, 2021 at 11a.m.. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on Sept. 29, 2021.She was preceded in death by her husband .
She is survived by three children.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.