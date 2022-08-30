Charles Guy Barnes, 81, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his home.
He entered into life on January 20, 1941 in Jefferson City, MO, the son of Guy William Barnes and Evelyn Martin Barnes.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Barnes and his daughter Stephanie Lynn Barnes.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.