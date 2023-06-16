David Alan Boren Sr., 47, passed away on, May 22, 2023 in Milton, Florida.
David was born October 15, 1975 in Springfield, MO to Chanless David Boren and Shirley June (Lawrence) Counts.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marie Lawrence and Bill and Mary Hooten.
David is survived by his significant other, Faye Davis; mother, Shirley Counts; father, Chanless David Boren; son, David Alan Boren, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Alyssa Boren, JJ Boren and Sammy Boren; grandfather, Junior Lawrence; sister, Tanya and Jeff House; brother, Jason Boren; two uncles, Joe Lawrence and Jeff and Beth Lawrence; many cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Graveside Funeral services for David will be Wednesday, June 21, at 2:00 p.m. in the Dann Cemetery, Brownbranch, MO with burial to follow. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie Hunsaker. Memorials may be made to the Dann Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Ava, MO.
