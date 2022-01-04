No services are planned at this time for Joanna Stephanie Chenoweth, 64, of Ozark, Mo.,
She died on Dec. 25, 2021. Joanna ws born on June 27, 1957, in Saint Joseph, Mo., the daughter of Francis and Barbara (Musser) Martin.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Kenneth Bottorff.
She is survived by her sons, Chadrick Bottorff, Scott George Jr., and Tristin George, all of Mo., brothers, Edward Martin of New York, John Martin of Neb., and Kenneth Martin of Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
