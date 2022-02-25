Claire Louise Eckert, 87, of Forsyth, Missouri, passed away January 29, 2022, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She entered this life September 9, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Thomas and Hilda (Beck) Love. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, William Eckert; and niece, Debbie Greenway.
Claire is survived by her three sons: Thomas (Kathy) Eckert of Forsyth, Missouri, David (Claudia) Eckert of Waterloo, Iowa, and William III (Sandy) Eckert of Pennsylvania; daughter, Deborah (Rollin) Ottness of Minnesota; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and extended family.
A celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hollister, Missouri, with Pastor Emil Bartos officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), or to the ALS Association (www.als.org). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.