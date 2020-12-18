Carl Fisher Stacer, 96, of Branson, Mo., died Dec. 12, 2020.
He was born Feb. 16, 1924 in Kansas City, Kan., to John and Roxanne (Church) Stacer.
He was preceded in death by his wife Verna Stacer.
He is survived by his three children, Gary Stacer of Hollister, Mike Stacer of Kansas City, Mo., and Vicki Epps of Kirbyville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
