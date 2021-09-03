A family burial will take place at a later date for Jill Ann Loomis of Bradleyville, Mo.
She died on July 13, 2021.
Jill was born on Oct. 19, 1954., at Branson, Mo.
She is survived by her mother, Melba Austin of Bradleyville, Mo., her two sons and their families Dusty (Anna) Rogers, Dylan, Wyatt and Aspen, Cody (Debra) Rogers, Hunter, Olivia, and Jacob, all of Bradleyville, Mo.. a stepbrother Michael Austin and his family of Carthage, Mo.
Arrangements under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
