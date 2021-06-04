Funeral services for Anna M. Campbell, 84, of Ozark, Mo., were held June 3, at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Burial followed in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
She died on May 31, 2021.
Anna was born on Jan. 16, 1937., in Drury, Mo., to Charles L. & Ethel M. (Sanders) Johnston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Frank Miller and Mark Miller, daughter, Pamela Adams, brothers, Paul, Gofray and Toney Johnston, sister Helen Sanders and granddaughter Angela Campbell.
She is survived by her husband F.E. Campbell of Ozark, Mo., one daughter Cheryl (David) Altis of Forsyth, Mo., stepson Dennis Campbell of Houston, Mo, brothers, Sam Johnston of Drury, Mo, Van Johnston of Coos Bay, Ore., Jack Johnston of Nixa, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.