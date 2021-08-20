A celebration of life for Joy Marguerite Christensen, 78, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be held at 3p.m., Aug. 29, 2021, at Faith and Wisdom Church in Branson, Mo., with Pastor Mike Brown officiating.
She died on Aug. 7, 2021. Joy was born on Nov. 22, 1942., in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada., the daughter of Frank and Lilian (Gray) Granger.
Preceding her in death are her parents and her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Christensen.
She is survived by many cousins in Canada and numerous friends. Spanky Stein of Michigan, referred to as “sis”; Brian Pendergrass of Mo., referred to as “son;” her loyal companions: Andy, Dylan, Peaches, Patches, and Minnie Purr.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.