Max E. Breeding, 78, passed away on May 16, 2023 in Branson.
Max was born on September 2, 1944 in Granite, Oklahoma, the son of Jere and Dona Brown Breeding. He was a US Army veteran.
Max is survived by his wife, Melba Breeding; son, Randy; daughter Marinda and granddaughter Juliana, all of Branson. He is also survived by two brothers, Bob of Denton, TX and Wendell of Weatherford, OK.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson. Military honors will also be held following the service. Burial will be at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home.
