Charley Allen Brown passed away on Sept. 2, 2023.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1940.
Charley is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters Melanie Smith, and Melinda Burkhart.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at Church 3:16, from 10 a.m. until service time. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Church 3:16, in Forsyth. Burial will be at the Wolf Cemetery in Protem.
Services under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel.
