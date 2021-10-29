A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Edward “Eddie” James Cummins Sr.54 of Springfied, Mo.
He died on Oct. 23, 2021. Edward was born on Sept. 10, 1967.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Sharon Cummins, one brother, Robert “Bobby” Cummins and one grandson, Timothy “Tim-Tim” Hood III.
He is survived by his wife, Tamara “Tami” of Springfield, Mo., three sons, Samuel and James Olivarez of Dodge City, Kan., and Edward James “E.J.”Cummins Jr. of Republic, Mo., two daughters, Melinda Quincey and fiancé, Chris O’Neil of Appleton City, Mo., Nicole Cummins and fiancé, Timothy Hood II of Branson, Mo., one brother, Jeff (Annette) Cummins of Northridge, Calif., two sisters, Teresa( Darrell) Newton l of Silver Springs, Nev., and Patty (Clint) O’Neal of Dodge City, Kan.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.