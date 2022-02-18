A celebration of life for Larry Duane Rima will be Feb. 19, 2022 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, Mo. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. with funeral services to begin at 1p.m. and burial to follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died on Feb.15, 2022. Larry was born on May 12, 1952 in Dodge City, Kan., to Howard & Nova Rima.
He is survived by his father Howard Rima, three siblings, sister, Connie McCartney and brothers, Dave Rima and Steve Rima., his wife, Angela Rima, and three children, sons Mike Rima and Derrick Rima and daughter Amber Rima. his step-children, step-daughter Emily Hulsey, step-daughter Allison Hulsey, step-son Bailey Bingham, step-daughter Kayla Bingham.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.